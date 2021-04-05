3 houses destroyed in Clarksburg fire

UPDATE: (4/4/21 11:42 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – More than half a dozen houses were destroyed or damaged in a fire on Easter evening.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. on Howard Street in Clarksburg.

It started in one home and then moved north into the next two along the street.

Four other homes across the street from the fire suffered damage, two from minor fires that were quickly put out, and two more with siding warped due to the heat.

Officials said no one was killed in the fire, but those three homes are a total loss.

We spoke to a neighborhood resident who ran into one of those homes to help get a resident and family pets out.

He said it’s the least he could do to help out.

“I would hope that someone would come in the building if my kids and me was in the house. I mean, most of these people around here have worked their whole lives for everything they’ve got inside that house, so I wouldn’t want my stuff destroyed if there’s a chance of getting something out,” said Devin Reesman, who lives just down the street from the homes that were on fire.

Crews remain on scene at this hour, and expect to continue to work to get the fire under control.

The state fire marshals were on scene late at night to investigate the cause, and city fire officials expected crews to be out until morning to keep the remnants of the fire under control.

Clarksburg fire officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital from injuries due to the heat; he has since been released from the hospital.

We’ve also received word of a GoFundMe campaign that’s been established to help one of the families that lost their home.

UPDATE: (4/4/21 8:32 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Fire Department has confirmed that the three houses involved in Sunday night’s fire are a complete loss. Four other houses were damaged, mainly due to heat.

Nobody was injured in the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGIONAL (4/4/21 7:15 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three houses are involved in a fire on Howard Street in Clarksburg.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay tuned with 12 News as more information becomes available.