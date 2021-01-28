Are there 20 suspicious deaths at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg? Many questions remain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More legal actions are coming against two VA medical centers in West Virginia. Attorneys have now obtained the work schedules of Reta Mays, a fraudulent nurse’s aide at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg. Mays has already pleaded guilty in seven murders of veterans, and the attempted killing of another. Her now released work schedules may sync-up with the timing of other Veterans’ suspicious deaths at the hospital.

“There could be up to 20 cases, Mark. And we’re still like I said, trying to piece the puzzle together. We feel very confident we will be filing more claims on some of these,” said Tony O’Dell, attorney for several VA victims, told Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

The story recently received nationwide attention in People Magazine. At least ten wrongful death lawsuits have been filed, and some were settled for millions of dollars. Mays admitted giving veterans unneeded insulin shots, especially to some who were not even diabetic.

“My office has been asked to handle to the civil settlement, the civil cases in this matter. And we’re handling that, but I don’t want to talk beyond that. But I can say this, the victims in that matter, incredibly egregious,” said Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, which is assisting the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District which is handling the criminal cases.

In another VA crime, Stuart’s office obtained a 25-year prison sentence for Jonathan Yates a former doctor at the VA Medical Center in Beckley who sexually molested several of his patients.

“Veterans who served our country, who were brave and courageous, who followed the rules and did everything they were supposed to. And sought medical attention to get treatment. What they got was an incredible violation,” said Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of WV.

As for Reta Mays, her sentencing is scheduled for late February.