Top Stories of the Week | 12/5 – 12/11
- 14-Year-Old Kierra Jackson found dead after being reported missing in Mercer County
- 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was originally reported missing in the Mercer County area on Saturday, December 3, 2022. After her body was found in Mercer County, an immediate investigation was opened into her death. The investigation remains active and ongoing. 59News will continue to have updates on the investigation.
- The alleged kidnapping and beating of Gerald Bennet reportedly by his roommates
- Walter and Tricia Lee, of Mercer County, were arrested and charged with kidnapping and malicious wounding after they allegedly kidnapped and beat Gerald Bennett. The reportedly left Bennett with serious injuries at a local hospital with just pants on. Bennett’s family had been curious about what had happened to their son. 59News will continue to update this incident.
- Car crash into a Raleigh County apartment complex
- Due to a reported brake failure, a single car drove into the lower level of an apartment complex in the Beckley area. Fortunately there were zero injures and a dog that was originally trapped under the wreckage was freed safely.
- Family files lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail after female inmate killed in alleged sexual attack
- According to Attorney Steven New, a lawsuit was filed after a female inmate, Kimberly Gilley, was allegedly sexually assaulted by other inmates within the jail which ultimately caused her death. The lawsuit also alleged improper medical treatment was provided. Gilley is the 12th reported inmate death from SRJ in 2022. 59News will continue to have more updates on the lawsuit and investigation.
