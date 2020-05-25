Some West Virginia churches plan to reopen

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – President Trump announced on Friday that churches and houses of worship are essential and stated that governors should reopen churches. With the President’s push for churches to reopen, one Bishop in West Virginia has decided to put together a four phase to ease back into physical reopening the buildings. During the pandemic, churches have been able to still conduct services virtually over Facebook Live and Zoom meetings. Causing Bishop Mike Klusmeyer to believe that the church extends beyond the building.

“From there, churches have been asked to cease physical community and now we are beginning to look at reopening,” said Mike Klusmeyer, Bishop of W.Va. for the Episcopal Church. “Reopening the buildings but again we want to go slowly, we want to go cautiously, protectively and accordance with the guidelines at that the state and CDC are giving us.”

“In my instance, I have two perishes one the church of transfiguration and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and both of them have decided that it’s not time for us, and the reason for us is that we just don’t feel that we can do that safely right now,” said Rev. John Valentine of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Church of Transfiguration.

Rev. Valentine says offering church sermons virtually has allowed his church community to grow in numbers during this difficult time.