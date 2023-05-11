SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)–Finding a safe place to leave your children during the busy summer months can be challenging and scary, so we compiled a few tips to help you.

According to Childcare.gov, the best first step is to find all the options in your area. Reviews can be helpful, but it is also important to investigate the location for yourself.

Be sure to check if the program is credible and schedule a visit to see if it’s a right fit.

Crissy Polk, soon-to-be owner of Rising Stars Childcare, said one of the best indicators of a childcare center is the staff.

Polk mentioned it is also important to pay attention to how your child feels while in daycare.

“Even when they’re tiny, they know if they like their teachers and they will be happy,” said Polk. “If they’re crying all the time and they’re upset to even come to daycare- you may want to check into exactly what’s going on.”

Gabby Chuyka, Assistant Director at Rising Stars Daycare, said as a parent, it was also very important for her to see how her child interacts with staff. She said Rising Stars Daycare has an open-door policy for parents, and it helped her make her decision.

“Just the staff being nice, the building being clean, and before I started working here, my child was always taken care of and never had any issues at all,” said Chuyka.

As far as cost, be sure to ask if there are payment plans or financial assistance programs available. Most childcare centers offer special weekly rates, offer sibling discounts and accept local finance programs.

“We take subsidy payments, we do MountainHeart, and then private pay,” said Polk.

Lastly, Polk suggested asking around the community for personal recommendations.

Overall, however, it is best to go with the childcare where you and your child feel the most comfortable.