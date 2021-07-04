Town of Alderson hosts annual 4th of July celebration

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The town of Alderson hosted their 60th annual 4th of July Celebration. Many organizers are happy the festival took place this year since it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Charlie Lobban is a member of the 4th of July committee. He said the crowds have not been what they once were in the past.

“It is massively important to us as much as the people we needed to get people in our town again and also invite everyone in,” Lobban said.

The five day festival started on Thursday, July 1, 2021 and ends on Monday. Lobban said there are a lot of activities people can enjoy this year.

“We have everything. There is so many activities going on that there is something for everybody there is bound to be one that you like and then we will also have fireworks,” Lobban continued.

On Saturday, they hosted a canoe race, as well as a rubber duck race and a horse show.

Lobban believes this is the largest 4th of July Celebration in West Virginia.