Town of Bramwell holds Labor Day event despite COVID-19 changes

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Town of Bramwell welcomed the community with open arms Monday, September 6, 2021, for their annual Labor Day celebration.

“We here in Bramwell had planned a huge Founder’s Day Celebration today and then because of conditions of COVID we had to cut back on that but we’re still doing activities,” said Mayor Mary Lou Stoker.

Live music, kids activities, including the popular boat race, and Bramwell’s finest restaurants, the town is pulling out all the stops for this year’s event.

Mayor Stoker said regardless of the changes, Bramwell is a great place to visit and would love to see you and your family make some memories with the Millionaires.

“Please come and visit Bramwell because we’re doing all of this outdoors, mask up and we’re doing social distancing. Bring a chair and you’ll enjoy it much better. But, please come visit Bramwell,” said Stoker.