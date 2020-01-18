Town of Fayetteville acquires old school buildings

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The town of Fayetteville was granted permission to re-use two school buildings in the county.

The Fayette County Board of Education handed over the deeds to the old Fayetteville High School and Fayetteville Elementary School. Matt Diederich, the Fayetteville Town Superintendent, said a committee was formed to determine what to do with the buildings.

“We’re looking at parking maybe, always need parking downtown maybe use a gym to get organizations into short-term, but we’re looking long-term and into developments to make the town a better place,” Diederich said.