Town of Fayetteville acquires old school buildings

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The town of Fayetteville was granted permission to re-use two school buildings in the county.

The Fayette County Board of Education handed over the deeds to the old Fayetteville High School and Fayetteville Elementary School. Matt Diederich, the Fayetteville Town Superintendent, said a committee was formed to determine what to do with the buildings.

“We’re looking at parking maybe, always need parking downtown maybe use a gym to get organizations into short-term, but we’re looking long-term and into developments to make the town a better place,” Diederich said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New recovery facility opens in Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "New recovery facility opens in Princeton"

New three digit hotline to prevent suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New three digit hotline to prevent suicide"

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"