Town of Fayetteville honoring Veterans with flags

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The town of Fayetteville will be honoring veterans from the mountain state in a special way.

If you know a Veteran, you can buy a flag to display their picture throughout Fayetteville this summer. They can be living or dead, and will be honored from Memorial Day until Veterans Day.

Town Recorder Zenda Vance said this is one way to honor those who served our country.

“I think it’s a wonderful honor for people to see because without our Veterans we wouldn’t be free,” Vance said. “And it’s just a courtesy we like to offer for our Veterans. Flags are $49 we have applications where they can apply for and put a picture with it.”

This is not just for Veterans who live in Fayetteville, but a way to celebrate all Veterans. To apply for a flag, stop by the Town Hall for an application. The deadline is March 12, 2021.