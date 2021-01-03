Town of Fayetteville named ‘Best Adventure Town’ by West Virginia Living Magazine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A local town in Fayette County was voted as the Best Adventure Town in West Virginia. The Town of Fayetteville was named Best Adventure Town.

This will be the second year in a row the town was named Best Adventure Town by the West Virginia Living Magazine. Some restaurants highlighted included Secret Sandwich Society, Pies and Pints, and The Stache.

Tabitha Stover is the Executive Director of the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau. She believed they won this award because of the many outdoors adventures the town has to offer.

“I think because we are an awesome town for outdoor adventures. We sit on the edge of the New River Gorge which puts us in the perfect position for kind of basing all kinds of adventures, and I feel like the outdoor recreation and adventure scene is growing in West Virginia. And we are in the perfect spot for it. are getting big here in West Virginia,” Stover said.

Stover said they offer adventures for all types of adventure levels. Stover also told 59News she has seen an increase of people doing outdoor adventures.