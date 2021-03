FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Easter Bunny is coming a little early for adults in Fayette county. Visit Fayetteville is hosting their second annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held at the Fayetteville Town Park. The hunt will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8 p.m., and will end at 8:30 p.m.

If you want to take part, meet at the pavilion at the park. All proceeds will go towards their children Easter egg hunt next week.