Town of Oceana makes plans to open pool

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — After the Governor announced pools can reopen May 30, 2020, one town in Wyoming County is moving forward with plans to open its pool.

Members of the Oceana Town Council announced they hope to open the pool on June 8, 2020. Mary Nutter, a member of the Oceana Town Council, said they are now getting the pool cleaned and ready for kids to enjoy throughout the summer.

“I think it’s a good thing for the kids because they have had such a bad experience with this and it’s a thing that none of us really know about, and the kids really need something to do throughout the summer since everything was canceled on us,” Nutter explained.

Nutter said town leaders will be following all guidelines and recommendations from the health department. She added even though the pool is re-opening, the playground next to it is still closed due to COVID-19 concerns.