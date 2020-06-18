Town of Pax celebrates centennial birthday

PAX, WV (WVNS) — It may be a small town, but it is packed with history.

“Some of the mine wars happened here. The different mayors and all the things that have happened here. The town of Pax has the town of Pax reunion every year for the high school,” said Raymond Black, one of the organizers for Pax’s Fourth of July event.

The small town of Pax, located in Fayette County, turns 100 this year. The people of the town are celebrating its centennial birthday with a bang. About six years ago, one local, David Strickland, wanted to throw the town a proper 4th of July celebration.

“I love fireworks and the people of the town wanted fireworks, so we brought the decision to the mayor,” Strickland said.

Now people in Pax will celebrate the nation’s birthday and the town’s big day at the same time!

Each year, the celebration brings hundreds of people together. There is usually a parade and festival-goers can also enjoy picnics and live music. Although the other festivities were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, Black said the firework show will still happen.

“The firework show is a great opportunity for families in the community to come together and be able to take part in a tradition, on a warm summer night to watch fireworks and still be able to social distance,” said Black.

This year’s show is one you will not want to miss. To celebrate the town’s birthday, they are putting on an hour long show, using more than $6,000 worth of fireworks.

“It’s going to be the biggest one we’ve ever done. We’re going to have 1,500 two inch mortars and just about 500 three inch mortars,” said Strickland.

Sending Pax best wishes for another 100 years to come.