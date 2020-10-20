Town of Pineville not participating in trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 concerns

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Town of Pineville will not have trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The town council voted on this decision during a meeting on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Council members did not feel it was safe to participate in trick-or-treating this year after Wyoming County moved to the red category on the county alert system, and because of the large number of elderly residents. Council members also wanted to do everything in their power to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure kids can return to in-person school.