Town of Rainelle finally has 5G internet

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — On April 8, 2021 some people living in Rainelle woke up to a nice surprise. The town finally has 5G internet.

Councilman Ron Fleshman said after dealing with slow internet access for years, community members are excited for the change.

“I’m a tech freak so obviously I was very excited. I’m old but I’ve followed this whole thing and I want the latest technology, so I was very excited,” Fleshman said.

Fleshman said this technology will help students living in rural areas, especially when remote learning happens.

“By using a smart phone then they can get the kind of service they need to learn. And it can’t just be school children everybody needs fast reliable broadband,” Fleshman said.

Fleshman said AT&T is the only cell phone carrier to have 5G right now in Rainelle. He talked to the other carriers and they are also working on getting 5G in the area. Fleshman said these improvements will help bring the town into the 21st century.

“We’re very slow to adopt the 21st century. The town we’re trying and starting to do that now,” Fleshman said. “This is the future and it’s something you ought to consider.”