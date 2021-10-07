Town of Rainelle welcomes back former police chief and several new officers

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One local community in Greenbrier County is finally getting a police force on the ground and running.

JP Stevens was recently reinstated as the police chief in Rainelle. But what is his first, and what he says is his most important, order of business? Building a new police force.

So far, JP has three officers on the team, one was hired Wednesday October 6, 2021, and he is looking to hire two more.

“That town has been torn to pieces the last two years,” Stevens said. “Haven’t had a police department or nothing like that. It’s been destroyed. Now, we have to come in and redo it all.”

Stevens added on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, he is holding a town meeting at the Fire Department at 7 p.m. He said he is calling it “Operation Take Back Our Town.”

He said he is using this as a way to get the community to come together and work together to better their beloved town.