Town of Tazewell EMS employee tests positive for coronavirus

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — An employee with the Town of Tazewell EMS has tested positive for COIVD-19.

Town Manager Todd Day, posted the news on Facebook Monday, August 3rd. Day said each EMS employee has been and will continue to be screened before starting their shift. Employees who feel sick or are running a temperature will be sent home until their temperature normalizes. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be able to return to work until they have been quarantined for 14 days and then retested with a negative result

Day stressed the Town of Tazewell is enforcing all precautions and protocols required by the medical industry, health department and any governments charged with making such decisions.

As an extra precaution, the town is restricting all foot traffic from entering the rescue squad building unless the individual is employed by the Town of Tazewell EMS.