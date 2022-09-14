West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Towson at WVU football game information

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Family Day

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 0-1

Towson record: 1-0

Series history: WVU leads 1-0

Last meeting: WVU 54, Towson 0 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2014)

Favorite: TBA

Tickets: WVUGame.com

Towson at West Virginia matchup preview

The Mountaineers enter week three with their first 0-2 record since 1979 as they prepare for Towson. WVU puts its all-time undefeated record against FCS programs on the line as it hosts the Tigers, who travel to Morgantown with two victories.

Towson brings plenty of strong talent to Milan Puskar Stadium. Its quarterback, Tyrrell Pigrome, is a standout in the FCS ranks, and actually won a state championship with former WVU wide receiver TJ Simmons. There are also plenty of Tiger transfers from big FBS programs, like Jesus Gibbs, who came from South Carolina and has a sack in two starts.

Neal Brown was clear, however. This week isn’t about the Tigers, it’s about the Mountaineers. WVU’s disappointing start exposed several issues within the squad, and the head coach hopes to get them rectified so it can get on the winning track before it defends the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech.

There have been encouraging signs within WVU. JT Daniels has proven to be as good as advertised, throwing 569 yards and five touchdowns in two games with a 139.12 passer rating. His favorite target, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, has also made a massive jump at the beginning of the season, leading the Big 12 in every receiving category.