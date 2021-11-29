Toys for Tots accepting donations for holiday gifts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Toys for Tots is picking up the pace as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

The organization collects donations online year-round. Right now, they are accepting donations of toys at multiple drive-through locations across Raleigh and Fayette counties. Coordinator Jay Quesenberry said the need increases consistently every year for families in need of gifts for their young ones.

“The purpose of the toy is not so much the toy, it is a symbol to show that somebody loves them, somebody cares about them, that they are not forgotten on Christmas morning,” Quesenberry said.

To donate to Toys for Tots, you can visit their website.

Join our 59News team Friday December 3, 2021 at three locations for our Toys for Tots Drive. We will be at Walmart in Lewisburg, Beckley and Fayetteville from 10 in the morning until 6:30 that evening taking new toy donations for Toys for Tots.