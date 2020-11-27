Toys for Tots still looking for donations during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since 1991, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation continues to provide new toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Jay Quesenberry is the local coordinator for the nonprofit.

“Our mission is new unwrapped toys for boys and girls that need them,” Quesenberry said. “We give out hope and encouragement to show someone cares.”

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said they still had to put on the toy drive to help families, especially since the need is much greater. This year, the event will be held at the old Roop Insurance building.

“We’re isolated away from the Beckely Auto Mall this year to keep it safer,” Quesenberry said. “When we fill these orders, people come to our website toysfortots.org and do an application. Then we fill the application. It’s a drive thru. We drop it in their trunk, so there is little contact limited contact. We are trying to be as safe as we possibly can with the toys.”

Quensenberry said they really need the community’s help to make this year’s event happen.

“We have lots of drop off locations throughout the region,” Quensenberry said. “Please donate if you can. The nice part about donating is the money all stays here. 100 percent of the money goes here. We purchase toys here locally, so it gets recirculated back in the economy.”

This year you can also buy a gift off Amazon that will be delivered directly to Toys for Tots in Beckley.