BRAGG, WV (WVNS) — Travel is reduced to one lane on I-64 following an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just after 10 p.m. when two tractor-trailers slid into each other near mile marker 133 on I-64 in Raleigh County. One westbound lane is closed.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should use caution in the area.