CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police reported today, October 10, 2022, an accident has occurred at mile marker 18 on I-77 North.

A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer happened at approximately 3 p.m. on I-77 North near Camp Creek. Traffic has come to a crawl as Courtesy Patrol and West Virginia State Police are on scene after a tractor-trailer and dump truck collided.

At this time there are no reported injuries or closed lanes, but drivers are suggested to find alternate routes.

