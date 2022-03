RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An overnight tractor-trailer fire leaves part of I-77 southbound closed.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a call for a tractor-trailer fire came in just after midnight on Friday, March 25, 2022, at mile marker 29.5 on I-77 southbound.

Dispatchers said the fire is believed to have been started due to the trucks brakes, but that remains under investigation.

The left hand lane is still closed.