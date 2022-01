GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer stuck on I-64 closes eastbound lanes in Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer headed eastbound on I-64 near mile marker 181 has closed both eastbound lanes. According to dispatch, the tractor-trailer is stuck.

Disabled Vehicle on I-64 EB at MM 181.0.

2 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed.

Be prepared to stop.

Greenbrier County. — 511 Southern WV (@WV511South) January 3, 2022

Dispatch has asked people to avoid the road.