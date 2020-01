BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Drivers are urged to use caution after one lane on Route 3 is closed following an early morning car accident.

Disptachers told 59News the eastbound lane is closed near Lake Stephens Road as of 8a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

One person was injured in the accident.

Trap Hill Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.