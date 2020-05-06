UPDATE: Southbound lanes open after tractor trailer fire

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 11:00 A.M. UPDATE: ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Dispatches said southbound lanes are now open. No injuries were reported.

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A tractor trailer fire has shut down both southbound lanes on I-77 just past the Athens exit.

Mercer County dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. We’re told the fire is near mile marker 12 southbound. No injuries were reported.

Troopers with the West Virginia Turnpike Detachment and the East River Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.