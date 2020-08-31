TRAFFIC ALERT: Weirwood Road (Pax, WV) Impassable Due to Flooding

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WVNS) – Weirwood Road, located in Pax, WV is impassable due to flooding from Paint Creek according to Fayette County Dispatchers, and the National Weather Service on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The road is closed on both the Raleigh and Fayette County sides of the roadway. If you live in the area, avoid the road and adjust your travel plans accordingly. Remember the phrase “Turn Around and Don’t Drown”.

Fayette county remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 2:30 p.m. Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Southeastern Raleigh, and Southeastern Fayette remain under an Areal Flood Watch until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Amber Kulick
Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59