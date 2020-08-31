TRAFFIC ALERT: Weirwood Road (Pax, WV) Impassable Due to Flooding

(WVNS) – Weirwood Road, located in Pax, WV is impassable due to flooding from Paint Creek according to Fayette County Dispatchers, and the National Weather Service on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The road is closed on both the Raleigh and Fayette County sides of the roadway. If you live in the area, avoid the road and adjust your travel plans accordingly. Remember the phrase “Turn Around and Don’t Drown”.

Fayette county remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 2:30 p.m. Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Southeastern Raleigh, and Southeastern Fayette remain under an Areal Flood Watch until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.