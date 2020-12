BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on I-77. It happened in the southbound lanes around 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The wreck is at mile marker 65.4 in Bland County near the tunnel. Backups are reported to be about 1-mile long.

There is no word on the cause of the wreck. Travelers are advised to expect delays or find alternate routes to their destinations.