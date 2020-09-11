Traffic stop in Beckley leads to chase and DUI arrest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Raleigh County arrested Robert William Bolen, 63, of Sofia on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference while DUI.

Deputies said they attempted to pull Bolen’s minivan over near the intersection of Harper Road and the West Virginia Turnpike (I-77). He initially stopped but then drove away. A chase lasted about 10 minutes according to investigators. It came to a stop in the MacArthur area with the help of WV State Troopers and officers with the Sophia Police Department.

According to a release, during the chase Mr. Bolen violated traffic laws, was intoxicated and also did not have a valid drivers license. This was his third offense of DUI and his license was revoked due to previous DUIs.

Bolen is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is waiting for an arraignment hearing.