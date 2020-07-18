Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to arrest of wanted man

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– An early morning traffic stop in Fayette County lead to an arrest of a wanted man.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Jonathan Campen of Midway, Georgia for traffic violations. When deputies checked the registration, it revealed that the car was reported stolen in Georgia.

When Campen was questioned, deputies saw a shotgun in the front seat. Campen was then asked to step out of the car but refused.

The deputy then proceeded to remove Campen from the car, with help from a person who was passing by the scene.

“The passerby, identified as Calvin Endicott, Volunteer Fireman with the Fayetteville Fire Department, in fact kept my deputy from sustaining any injury, or worse. I can’t thank him enough for being brave and stepping in to help with this incident. This allows my deputy to go home safe to his family,” stated Sheriff Fridley.

Campen was taken into custody and was charged with felony offenses of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing an Officer, Battery on an Officer, and being a Fugitive of Justice from the state of Texas.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

