Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to drug arrest

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Fayette County lead to a drug arrest.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Evan Evans on Monday, June 8, 2020. They pulled over his car on Deepwater Mountain Road. After searching, they found two large bags of marijuana, bags of heroin, along with bags of cocaine and packaging materials.

Evans was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and several traffic offenses.

