Traffic stop in Oak Hill leads to drug arrests

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies arrested two people following a traffic stop in Oak Hill on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. When they pulled the vehicle over for traffic violations a K-9 officer indicated there may be drugs.

Dallas Vance, 37, and Jacqueline Young, 35, both of Scarbro, WV were found will narcotics during a search. Investigators said there were also drugs in the car. Young and Vance are each charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Drug Conspiracy and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.

Young and Vance were arraigned in front of a magistrate who set their bail at $25,000 each. They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.