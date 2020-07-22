Traffic stop in Oak Hill leads to drug arrests

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies arrested two people following a traffic stop in Oak Hill on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. When they pulled the vehicle over for traffic violations a K-9 officer indicated there may be drugs.

Dallas Vance, 37, and Jacqueline Young, 35, both of Scarbro, WV were found will narcotics during a search. Investigators said there were also drugs in the car. Young and Vance are each charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Drug Conspiracy and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.

Young and Vance were arraigned in front of a magistrate who set their bail at $25,000 each. They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News