WELCH, WV (WVNS) — During the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, McDowell County Deputies pulled over a car in Welch. During the traffic stop, investigators found heroin and methamphetamine.

Alicia Rowe of Berwind was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I and a Schedule II Controlled Substance. She was also charged with not wearing a seatbelt.

Rowe was arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and released on a $2,000 bond. She is awaiting court proceedings.