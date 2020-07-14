Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two people in Fayette County are behind bars after a traffic stop leads to a drug arrest.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled a vehicle over Monday, July 13, 2020 in Fayetteville. Joshua Hanshew, 30 of Ansted and Susan Fields, 37 also of Ansted were both inside the car. Deputies found the pair had 57 grams of methamphetamines, a bag of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, 3 handguns, and more than $2,000.

Hanshew and Fields were both arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, 3 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Drug Conspiracy. They both were taken to Southern Regional Jail.