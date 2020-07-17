Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is behind bars after deputies found drugs following a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled a vehicle over in the Scarbro area early Friday, July 17, 2020. The driver of the car, Travis Huffman, of Ansted, allowed deputies to search the vehicle. Inside, they found drug paraphernalia, scales, and multiple individual baggies. Deputies found methamphetamines and heroin on Huffman.

Huffman is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics a Felony.