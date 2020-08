GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A man suspected of trafficking drugs is behind bars.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a deputy pulled a car over early Monday, August 17th near Glen Jean. The deputy searched the vehicle after several indications the driver, Kevin Detamore, of Webster Springs was trafficking drugs. Inside the car, the deputy found prescription pills, two firearms, and nearly $1,400.

Detamore was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics – Schedule II.