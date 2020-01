OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Fayette County.

A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled a car over in Oak Hill Sunday, January 5, 2020. A search of the car turned up $800 worth of meth as well as an unidentified powder substance that was sent off for testing.

John D. Toney Jr, 43, of Scarbo was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.