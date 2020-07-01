Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Fayette County

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies announced an arrest was made following a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Uniformed deputies pulled a car over at 11 p.m. in the Ansted area.

Conducting a search of the vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia and a container of what investigators said appeared to be methamphetamine.

Kara Sowards, 30, and Michael Clark, 47, both of Mount Hope were arrested.

While a search was being performed, Sowards and Clark were discovered to have bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale, heroin, cocaine and cash.

Offenses included Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy.

A hearing for the suspects is pending.

You are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 with any information about the incident.