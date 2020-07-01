Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Fayette County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies announced an arrest was made following a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Uniformed deputies pulled a car over at 11 p.m. in the Ansted area.

Conducting a search of the vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia and a container of what investigators said appeared to be methamphetamine.

Kara Sowards, 30, and Michael Clark, 47, both of Mount Hope were arrested.

While a search was being performed, Sowards and Clark were discovered to have bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale, heroin, cocaine and cash.

Offenses included Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy.

A hearing for the suspects is pending.

You are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 with any information about the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News