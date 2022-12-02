HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — A train derailment in Hanover is creating traffic issues on Route 52 this morning, Friday, December 2, 2022.

Wyoming County 911 said a call for a freight train derailment came in at 3:35 A.M on Friday, December 2. Dispatch has asked people to avoid Route 52 in the area of Hanover Wrecker Service, in Hanover, Wyoming County.

Hanover Fire Department, Coal Mountain Fire Department and the West Virginia Department of Highways are on scene. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

