Trainers at WTT remind spectators to stay hydrated while watching matches

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — There are many fans watching the World TeamTennis matches. Players are not the only ones who need to worry about staying hydrated during the hot and humid temperatures at The Greenbrier Resort.

Trainer, Joanna Goldin, said even if you are sitting in the shade, it is still important to remember to drink plenty of water.

“So obviously drink before, the day before as well. Drink before you get here,” Goldin said. “Bring your water and or some kind of sports drink with you. Wear your hat, sit in the shade if you can, and keep your body as cool as possible.”

Goldin also said it is important to remember to eat even if you do not feel hungry when out in the heat.