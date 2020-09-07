Travel looks different this Labor Day weekend with COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Many people use labor day to travel and see their loved ones. However, this year may look a little different for travelers.

Many are getting behind the wheel for long road trips. When they stop at travel plazas to fill up on gas, things like gloves and masks are seen. Laura Baier, who traveled from Ohio, said she’s seen a lot of masks on people.

“Just be safe as always, watch out for the other guy. Wear your mask, and wash your hands,” Baier said.

Baier said she just wants everyone to be safe as they travel.

