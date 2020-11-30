Travelers say highways are busy after Thanksgiving holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Thanksgiving is over and many people who traveled for the holiday this year are now heading home. Traveler Aaron Ludwig said his family is on their way home from Colorado, and says the I-64 highway in Beckley is the busiest highway so far.

“Yeah this, coming through West Virginia right through here, this 64- corridor has just been the busiest we have seen of our travels, you know coming from Colorado wide open roads and we’ve seen very little traffic out there,” Ludwig said.

This year, the Ludwig family traveled to Colorado for Thanksgiving. Ludwig said he and his family decided to use a different method of transportation because of the COVID-19 pandemic..

“We are actually traveling in an RV, so we’re able to be self sufficient. We brought all of our meals and all of our waters and so this is actually the first time that we have been out in public,” Ludwig continued.

He also said they decided to travel by RV to help limit the family’s exposure to COVID-19.

“Traveling in the RV we were able to keep our sanitizers, and you know refrigerator, water, foods, every meals was in the RV. The kids are still locked in there at the moment we have not let them out. Yeah we felt very comfortable about the amount of an exposure in the RV,” Ludwig stated.