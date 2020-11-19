Traveling for the holidays? Don’t get stuck in quarantine

FILE – In this March 20, 2020 file photo, an empty baggage carousel spins in Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the spread of the coronavirus in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many states have issued travel restrictions ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Some states and local governments have requirements, like masks and curfews, while other areas require mandatory quarantines. Here’s a look at the travel restriction for states surrounding West Virginia.

WEST VIRGINIA

As of November 19, there are no travel requirements in place. However, as of Wednesday, November 18, masks are required to be worn at all times inside of all public buildings by people who are nine-years-old or older.

OHIO

Those entering the Buckeye State after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15 % or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. A list of those states can be found here and is updated every Wednesday.

KENTUCKY

The Kentucky Department for Public Health issued an advisory for Kentuckians who have traveled to states reporting high numbers of COVID-19. The advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any state reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

MARYLAND

Any out-of-state traveler should either get tested for COVID-19 promptly upon arrival in Maryland or within 72 hours before travel to Maryland. Those travelers are encouraged to cancel travel plans if they receive a positive result.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, visitors waiting for their results should stay at home between the time of their test and their arrival in Maryland or they must quarantine at their hotel.

PENNSYLVANIA

As of November 17, Pennsylvania is requiring that travelers entering the state from other states, as well as PA residents returning home, have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arrival. If not, a person must quarantine for 14 days upon entry into Pennsylvania beginning Friday, November 20.