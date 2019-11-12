Traveling this winter? Don’t brush off your vaccines

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — If you are vacationing outside the U.S. this winter, do not wait to get your vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the shots needed for each country. People can get their vaccines at their local health department.

Public Health Nurse, Sandie Davis, said people should try to get vaccinated at least one month before they leave. She said immunizations are a good idea even when traveling to the most popular destinations.

“Anywhere you travel in the world, you need to look up what immunizations you need,” said Davis. “They may be having an outbreak of measles, you need to make sure you’ve been immunized for all the vaccines that they suggest for that country.”

Davis said most vaccinations take about two weeks for full immunity.