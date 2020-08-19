Treasure Bins discount store offers calendar of deals

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Customers can find a deal on each day of the week at a new discount retail store in Raleigh County.

Treasure Bins in Beaver opened last Friday. The owners buy over-stocked items and sell them at a fraction of the original cost. Merchandise ranges from everything to kitchen ware, sunglasses, makeup or protein bars.

Their prices depend on their calendar. When restocking on Fridays and Saturdays, the new items can be bought for $5. As the week goes on, prices drop each day until Thursday when they can be purchased for 25-cents.

Co-owner Brad Allen told 59 News they sold more than 2,000 items since opening, and they are happy to help people in the community shop at a low cost.

“We like to help our community out and there’s a lot of items that people use everyday, and they can come in and get these discounted items at a good price,” Allen said.

Treasure Bins is located at 653 North Ritter Drive in Beaver. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.