BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More than 25 years after they were saved from being cut down, trees surrounding the old Beckley courthouse receive a much needed trimming.

Back in the early to mid-90s, the city of Beckley was considering removing the trees to build a parking lot.

However, Bill Bihler, an arborist and the Blaircliff Garden Club, were able to save the trees.

Bihler said it meant a lot to be able to save the trees.

“It makes us feel really good.,” said Bihler. “I’ve been doing this going on 48 years as an arborist and of course I love trees. Have you hugged a tree today? I hug a tree every day and it s really good. And we hope for posterity sakes, when we’re gone, these trees are still here, as long as they can. So it makes us feel really good they’re still here.”

Bihler added this is the third tree trimming since they were saved.