‘Trunks for Toys’ drive features neighborhood cruise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Toys for Tots teamed up with Shade Tree Car Club for their “Trunks for toys” toy drive on Saturday, August 22.

Vintage and sports cars lined up at Shady Spring High School to host a neighborhood car cruise.

They traveled to the city of Hinton and returned through Cool Ridge.



Stephanie French is the Secretary and Treasurer of Shade Tree Car Club. She said this is a nice way to spread joy through the community.

“Any family can come out. You know if you have nothing to do on a Saturday you can load up the family in the minivan and come cruise with us. The intent of these cruises is to raise money and donate to charity and spread joy throughout the community,” French said.

Cash or toy donations were requested for the cruise. Volunteers with the Toys for Tots organization said they’ve seen less donations this year due to the pandemic. Now if you missed this car cruise and would like to know how you can still donate you can visit Stephanie French or Shade Tree Car Club’s Facebook page to donate.

