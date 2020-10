UPDATE: 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 11, 2020: PikeView High School was given the all clear to start in-person learning after an employee tested positive for the virus last week.

Administrators with Mercer County Schools said the Mercer County Health Department concluded contact tracing for the school. The school will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 12 for deep cleaning of the building to prepare for reopening.