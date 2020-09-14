Trick-or-Treating times tentatively approved in Oceana

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Some good news for those looking forward to Halloween. The members of Oceana’s Town Council tentatively approved trick-or-treating times.

The council approved trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on October 31, 2020. Guidelines will be put in place from the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources. The times could change depending on state guidelines.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News