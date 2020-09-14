Trick-or-Treating times tentatively approved in Oceana

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Some good news for those looking forward to Halloween. The members of Oceana’s Town Council tentatively approved trick-or-treating times.

The council approved trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on October 31, 2020. Guidelines will be put in place from the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources. The times could change depending on state guidelines.

LATEST POSTS: