Trick-or-Treating times tentatively approved in Oceana

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Some good news for those looking forward to Halloween. The members of Oceana’s Town Council tentatively approved trick-or-treating times.
The council approved trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on October 31, 2020. Guidelines will be put in place from the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources. The times could change depending on state guidelines.
