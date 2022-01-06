Triple AAA recommends not traveling during a winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Driving through winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced drivers.

Triple AAA said accidents tend to increase during severe weather but there are a few things you can do to avoid any issues when traveling on the road.



“Be sure to accelerate and to brake slowly. When you come to hills, do not try to power up those hills instead,” Lori Weaver-Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for Triple AAA Bluegrass, said. “Try to gain some inertia when you are still on the flat and that way you won’t have to hit that accelerator because that is probably just going to end up leaving you spinning.”

Weaver-Hawkins said you should also take precautions before traveling on the road including preparing your car for any possible emergencies. One of the easiest ways to prepare your car for winter weather is to check your tire tread and it is easier than you think. All you need to do is hold the coin face down into the tire and if George Washington’s head is sticking out, it is time to get your tires replaced.

Weaver-Hawkins said you should also check your brakes, batteries and car fluids to prevent any mechanical issues out on the road. She also said you should have an emergency kit packed in your car that includes warm blankets, candles and flashlights, non-perishable food and water as well as winter gear.

“Stay with your vehicle, that is still going to be your safest bet, you do not want to be out in these elements anyway,” Weaver-Hawkins said. “Make sure that you exhaust pipe is clear of snow so that the exhaust can get out so that it is safe to be sitting in your vehicle when you have to turn it on intermittently to stay warm.”

Triple AAA recommends staying home and avoiding travel during a winter storm unless absolutely necessary.